Cap Verde’s Jayla Pina competes in a heat for the women’s 100m breaststroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Tokyo (WPRI) — A local swimmer, representing Cape Verde at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, hit the water on Sunday.

Jayla Pina, 17, of Seekonk, took part in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke. She finished her heat with a time of 1:16.96.

Her brother, 22-year old Troy Pina, is also representing Cape Verde in Tokyo. He will be taking part in the Men’s 50m Freestyle on Friday.

This is the first-ever swimming team Cape Verde has at the Olympics.