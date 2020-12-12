Local family spreading holiday cheer to nursing home residents

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — As we endure yet another dangerous wave of the coronavirus, a local family is looking to spread holiday cheer to seniors living in isolation.

Celebrating the holidays like normal is not an option for nursing home residents in New Bedford.

“Right now, they can’t have any visitors at all. So, they’re not able to see their families, they’re not able to see their friends,” Brittany DeSousa told 12 News.

That’s why Brittany DeSousa and her mother Lucy are raising donations of items that we may take for granted.

“Toothbrushes, combs, anything that they think they would need for essential items. We also have blankets, socks, coloring books, something fun for them to do. A lot of them like little dolls or something soft just to hold,” DeSousa said.

Anyone interested in making a donation can learn more about the drive right now on their Facebook page.