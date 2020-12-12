CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Local family spreading holiday cheer to nursing home residents

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — As we endure yet another dangerous wave of the coronavirus, a local family is looking to spread holiday cheer to seniors living in isolation.

Celebrating the holidays like normal is not an option for nursing home residents in New Bedford.

“Right now, they can’t have any visitors at all. So, they’re not able to see their families, they’re not able to see their friends,” Brittany DeSousa told 12 News.

That’s why Brittany DeSousa and her mother Lucy are raising donations of items that we may take for granted.

“Toothbrushes, combs, anything that they think they would need for essential items. We also have blankets, socks, coloring books, something fun for them to do. A lot of them like little dolls or something soft just to hold,” DeSousa said.

Anyone interested in making a donation can learn more about the drive right now on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/10/2020: Maria Rivera, Mayor-Elect, Central Falls

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community