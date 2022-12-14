NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s been gone for more than 20 years, but one local coffee syrup is making a comeback.

“It’s my family business and it was something I wanted to bring back,” owner Ian Abreu said.

For generations, Silmo Coffee Syrup was a staple in New Bedford homes.

“Silmo was established in 1932 by a couple of gentlemen with the last names of Silvio and Moraes, and you combine: Silmo,” Abreu said.

Abreu, New Bedford City Council President, said his grandfather Manny Martin bought the company in 1972 and proudly ran the business on Cove Road.

“My daughter just said, ‘I don’t remember having Silmo syrup when I was little,’ and I said, ‘you’re out of your mind, of course, you had Silmo syrup when you were little,'” customer Cheryl Viveiros said.

It then changed owners and production stopped in 2001.

“That was the best coffee syrup. In fact, I’ve been trying to make my own but it wasn’t the best recipe,” longtime customer Norman Fournier said.

Only Abreu and his father have that recipe and their first batch was made last week and sold at a pop-up store.

“Silmo syrup was organic before it was cool to be organic,” he explained. “And I like to think we still are in many ways.”

On Saturday morning, 12 News got to experience the creation of their second batch in the kitchen of the Endzone Restaurant.

“You brew a big pot of coffee in a way, and that’s where you get your extract from,” Abreu said. “You get your extract, you mix in your sugar cane, and you get the overall product you have in front of you.”

They brought the second batch to a second popup store at the Vault Music Hall and Pub where customers like Fournier lined up to purchase some.

“I got one to see if it was the same recipe, and I think it is. I got 10. I have a big family,” Fournier said.

“My best friend in the world, we grew up here in New Bedford, she’s now living in Sun City in Florida, and I’m going to send her a bottle,” Viveiros said.

As city councilor, Abreu has helped small businesses open, even during the pandemic, and now it’s his turn.

“I understand exactly the plight of a small business owner, in regards to regulations, maybe bureaucracy, whatever the case may be,” he said.

Abreu added that the syrup isn’t just good in ilk, but also in alcoholic beverages at bars.

“They want to purchase the product wholesale and put it in their mixed drinks,” he said. “A breakfast spot reached out to me yesterday and said they were thinking about doing Silmo-infused French toast. How cool is that?”