MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Middleboro police are praising a teenager’s actions after a man broke into her house while she was home alone.

The 14-year-old girl told police she woke up to the sound of an intruder in her Spruce Street home just before 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the girl armed herself with a knife and confronted the man while he was reportedly attempting to steal items, causing him flee from the home. No one was injured.

“I took a video of his truck leaving so I have his license plate number,” the girl told the 911 dispatcher.

Due to the teen’s efforts, police said they were able to identify the man as Joseph Ridge, who is well known to them and has a history of violence. Prior to his arrest, he was out on bail for an unrelated incident, according to police.

Ridge, 58, of Bourne, was arrested and charged with aggravated breaking and entering during the daytime, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

“I would like to commend the courageous actions of this girl. Even in the midst of an extremely scary event, her bravery assisted us in identifying the man believed to be responsible for breaking into her home,” Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins said.

“I would also like to thank the Middleboro police dispatcher who took the call and officers who responded for their kindness and compassion when responding to this incident, and the state police for assisting us in apprehending this individual,” he continued.

Ridge is expected to be arraigned Friday in Wareham District Court later.