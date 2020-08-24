Light turnout for early voting in Bristol County cities so far

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Voters in Bristol County seem a lot more interested in mailing back their primary ballots rather than casting them in person so far.

Officials in New Bedford, Fall River and Attleboro all reported relatively light turnout over the weekend during the first two days of an early in-person voting period for the Sept. 1 primary that state lawmakers created due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Bedford saw 132 of its roughly 56,000 registered voters cast a primary ballot in person on Saturday and Sunday, according to figures compiled by WPRI 12. Fall River saw 67 voters show up over the weekend, while in Attleboro only 122 out of about 30,000 registered voters did so.

“It was slow but we are hoping the longer hours during the week will bring the voters to Early Vote,” Kelly A. Souza-Young, chair of the Fall River Board of Election Commissioners, said in an email. The early voting period continues through Friday.

Demand has been far higher for mail ballots, due to health concerns over the pandemic as well as the fact that the state mailed an application to every eligible voter.

About 9,000 Fall River voters had applied for a mail ballot as of Monday, with two days left before the deadline, Souza-Young said. That’s even higher than in the slightly larger city of New Bedford, where just over 8,000 mail ballots have been requested. Unlike New Bedford, though, parts of Fall River are in the 4th Congressional District, which has a hotly contested Democratic primary.

Demand for mail ballots is similarly strong in Attleboro, also in the 4th District, where 6,365 voters had requested one as of Monday morning.

Officials in the Bristol County’s other city — Taunton — did not respond to an inquiry Monday.

