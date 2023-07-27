SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — FBI agents arrested a Swansea man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago, 12 News has learned.

Michael St. Pierre, 46, was taken into custody in Fall River Thursday and charged with felony civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building and committing an act of physical violence in on Capitol grounds.

FBI agents claimed St. Pierre was heard on video shouting that he wanted “to grab Nancy Pelosi by the hair” while walking toward the Capitol, according to court documents.

“Hopefully, they’ll bust through,” he said of the rioters. “I’ll join them to rush the Capitol.”

In another video, St. Pierre was reportedly seen throwing an object through an open exterior door and into the Capitol building. The object St. Pierre threw hit an interior door that U.S. Capitol Police officers were hiding behind, according to court documents.

St. Pierre also encouraged rioters to enter the Capitol with a megaphone, and joined others in pushing against the line of officers protecting the building.

“We need everybody, let’s get in the Capitol,” he reportedly shouted.

St. Pierre was the 29th person arrested by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.