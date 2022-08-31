FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River neighborhood will be without water overnight as crews work to repair a water leak, according to the city.

The water leak was discovered on the Route 79 South on-ramp near North Main Street. The city is warning residents that, in order to repair it, an emergency shutdown of water service is required.

The emergency shutdown will begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday through early Thursday morning.

The shutdown only impacts residents and businesses on North Main Street from Weetamoe Street to Herman Street.

The Route 79 on-ramp will be closed during the repairs. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact the Water Department’s emergency line at (508) 324-2720.