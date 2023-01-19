SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Soon-to-be former Seekonk police chief David Isabella is suing the town for causing “irreparable harm” to his reputation by ousting him with little to no explanation.

The town’s Board of Selectmen rescinded Isabella’s appointment during a hearing Wednesday night after inexplicably placing him on leave earlier this month.

Isabella’s contract is set to expire in December 2023. In a letter sent Thursday to the Board of Selectmen, Isabella’s attorney Eric Brainsky said the town owes him the remainder of his salary, as well as his unused vacation, administrative, personal and sick time.

Brainsky estimates that the town must pay Isabella $139,640 for terminating his contract more than 10 months before its expiration date.

The lawsuit accuses the town of violating Isabella’s due process rights by providing no evidence to justify his termination and ignoring his lengthy explanation of accomplishments and improvements made throughout his tenure.

“To date, the only reasons that Chief Isabella has been given for his termination is that the town wished ‘to go in a different direction’ with regard to the chief’s position and that it has the authority to do so under the Town Charter,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit argues that Wednesday night’s hearing was “meaningless,” because the Board of Selectment’s “bias against Chief Isabella was so severe that it undermined the concerns and goals of the hearing.”

To date, the lawsuit states that Isabella has not been provided “an explanation of the town’s evidence supporting termination.” Isabella also wasn’t notified of any charges levied against him by the town.

Town administrator Shawn Cadime told 12 News in a statement that the police department is in need of a “directional shift.”

“The police department requires a leader who understands the community, the organization, and most importantly the brand that our men and women in the Seekonk Police Department have worked so hard to promote,” Cadime wrote. “We are deeply grateful for Chief Isabella’s service over the last two years and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Isabella took over as Seekonk chief in December 2020. Former police chief Frank John was placed on leave in 2019, but held the position for only a few months following the resignation of former chief Craig Mace in 2018. Christopher Mackenzie was initially appointed to replace John, but Cadime rescinded the offer and appointed Isabella instead.

Brainsky said Isabella “has suffered personal injuries, severe emotional distress and irreparable harm resulting from damages to his reputation and psyche.”

Isabella is willing to accept a $500,000 payment from the town to avoid litigation, according to Brainsky. On top of that, Isabella requests the town “retroactively rescind the administrative suspension” and “provide a letter of recommendation for future employment,” among other stipulations.

Should the lawsuit proceed to trial, Brainsky said he’s confident that the court will side with Isabella and that the town will be ordered to pay more than $1 million in damages.

12 News has reached out to Cadime regarding the lawsuit but has not yet heard back.