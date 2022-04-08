ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Capital Investment Plan released in March did not allocate funding for the renovation of the South Attleboro train station.

The station, which is part of the Providence/Stoughton line and less than one mile from the Rhode Island border, has been closed since February 2021 after the MBTA deemed the pedestrian bridge unsafe and in need of a “full replacement.”

The MBTA website lists the Attleboro station as an alternative during the closure, but that stop is around five to six miles away.

State Rep. Jim Hawkins, who represents Attleboro, said the state only allocated $7 million for the design, but did not delineate funds for the actual project, which he claims will cost around $48 million.

Hawkins said a design, which includes a new pedestrian bridge, accessible train platforms and new bus bays, is almost complete.

In a visit to the station Friday to survey the disrepair with Hawkins, U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss said it’s important to reopen the station because it connects Attleboro residents to the rest of the region.

“The South Attleboro Commuter Rail train station is a critically important transportation juncture for economic development, for housing, and for connecting Attleboro residents to jobs and services,” Auchincloss said.

The empty train station has not stopped the area from growing, Hawkins said.

“But in the meantime, the development around this station, 350 units of housing up the street, commercial development, has all been based on having this station here,” Hawkins said.