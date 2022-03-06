WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews in Westport are investigating a fire that happened late Saturday night.

When firefighters first arrived on the scene at Tee Lane, they found flames coming from the roof of the 2.5 story home.

“Due to the architectural design of the home, extensive overhaul was needed to find and extinguish the hot spots in various locations throughout the second floor,” Westport Deputy Fire Chief Dan Baldwin said in a statement.

The homeowner was alerted to the fire by an employee at the Acoaxet Country Club, who was flashing their vehicle’s lights towards the home until the owner went outside, noticed the fire, then called police.

Westport, along with tankers from Little Compton and Dartmouth, shuttled water from a pond off of Brayton Point Rd. to put out the flames.

The home suffered significant smoke, water, and fire damage. Firefighters were still able to save a large portion of the home.

Investigators are looking at a fireplace flue of a possible cause of the fire.

“This is the third building fire over the last few weeks related to a wood-burning stove,” Baldwin added. “We remind all residents that proper installation and maintenance will help to reduce the risk of fire.

No one was injured.