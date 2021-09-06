Larceny suspect captured after store lockdown, search in Dartmouth

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Dartmouth Police

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man wanted on larceny and robbery charges was arrested Sunday in Dartmouth.

Police said they responded to the Dartmouth Mall around 1:20 p.m. after Jesus Torres, a known larceny suspect, was sighted.

Torres, 28, was seen running toward Lowe’s as officers arrived on scene, according to police. After attempts to make contact with Torres failed, he fled inside the store.

Police said they placed the store on lockdown as they searched for Torres, who was found hiding among boxes and placed under arrest.

Torres was charged with larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, and three counts of shoplifting. Additionally, police said he had seven outstanding warrants related to larceny and robbery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/27/21: NEARI's Bob Walsh

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community