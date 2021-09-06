Larceny suspect captured after store lockdown, search in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man wanted on larceny and robbery charges was arrested Sunday in Dartmouth.

Police said they responded to the Dartmouth Mall around 1:20 p.m. after Jesus Torres, a known larceny suspect, was sighted.

Torres, 28, was seen running toward Lowe’s as officers arrived on scene, according to police. After attempts to make contact with Torres failed, he fled inside the store.

Police said they placed the store on lockdown as they searched for Torres, who was found hiding among boxes and placed under arrest.

Torres was charged with larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, and three counts of shoplifting. Additionally, police said he had seven outstanding warrants related to larceny and robbery.