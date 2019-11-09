Lakeville woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — According to the Massachusetts State Police, a Lakeville woman was killed in a car crash in Taunton Friday night.

Police say around 9:15 p.m., a car driven by a 22-year-old man from Acushnet was travelling on Route 140 south, attempting to turn on to the Route 24 north on-ramp, when he collided with another vehicle.

A passenger in his vehicle, a 21-year-old from Lakeville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton for serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 33-year-old woman and a 35-year-old passenger, both from Plymouth, were also taken to Morton Hospital for minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and Troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Right now, no charges have been filed and the names of those involved are not being released at this time.