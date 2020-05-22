Taunton principal charged with OUI after fleeing traffic stop in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The principal of a Taunton elementary school was arrested and charged with OUI following a brief police pursuit in Raynham Tuesday evening.

Police said they received a call around 6:15 p.m. regarding a Honda SUV driving erratically on I-495 in the area of Route 138.

Around the same time, a Raynham officer was driving toward I-495 when he noticed the vehicle, which was dragging its front bumper on the pavement.

Police said the officer attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Rose Schwartz, 44, but she quickly turned her car around and sped away at approximately 110 mph. The officer followed Schwartz until she slowed to a stop after traveling nearly a mile down the road.

Schwartz was arrested and charged with OUI, speeding, failure to stop for police and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The Massachusetts State Police later notified Raynham police that troopers had found a portion of Schwartz’s bumper on Bay Street in Taunton and that it appeared she struck a guardrail there.

Eyewitness News has learned Schwartz is the principal of Joseph C. Chamberlain Elementary School in Taunton. Superintendent John Cabral said in a statement that Schwartz was removed from her position following the incident.

“As always, Taunton Public Schools will continue to proceed in the best interest of the students of the Chamberlain Elementary School and all decisions and plans that are made now and in the future will be made with this priority in mind,” Cabral said.