Lakeville home destroyed by fire

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that tore through a Lakeville home Friday evening.

Crews responded to the cabin, located on Howland Road, around 6 p.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News the house has been deemed a total loss.

No one was injured, however, two cats and a dog died in the fire.

Fire officials said there was no running water near the cabin, so they called for mutual aid from communities across the region.

