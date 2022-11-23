ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — One of the region’s largest outdoor holiday light displays returns Thanksgiving night.

La Salette Shrine’s festival of lights in Attleboro is made up of more than 400,000 lights and is celebrating its 70th anniversary. The theme of this year’s Christmas Illumination is “Jesus Christ – The Living Light.”

Visiting the shrine’s multi-acre spanning light show is free, but donations are accepted.

The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette will be open every night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan.1.

To read more about the shrine or for information on holiday Mass times you can visit La Salette’s website.