La Salette: ‘The traditional Christmas Illuminations are needed more than ever’

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — La Salette Shrine in Attleboro will light up this holiday season, but with “many” restrictions in place, according to organizers.

The Christmas Illuminations is scheduled to begin on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. and run through January 3, 2021.

“The La Salette Missionaries strongly feel that during this time of pandemic, the traditional Christmas Illuminations are needed more than ever as a sign of hope in these times of loss, stress and anxiety,” a statement from the organizers read.

No one will be allowed without a face mask, according to organizers. Individuals and groups will also be required to maintain proper social distancing.

Occupancy will be limited, organizers added, including the Shrine Church for religious services, the gift shop, the cafeteria, the welcome center and the Museum of Christmas Crèches.

The lights will go out at 9 p.m. each evening, in respect to the curfew in Massachusetts.

There is no entrance fee.

