ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — For the second night in a row and just days before Christmas, the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette sat dark Tuesday.

The Festival of Lights was called off Monday night due to an intense storm that brought with it heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Brother Ronald Taylor, La Salette’s maintenance director, tells 12 News the storm knocked out their power and damaged some of the lights.

“It was really the worst storm we have seen in a long time,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the lights have since been repaired and the Festival of Lights is expected to resume Wednesday evening.

But those who made the journey to La Salette Tuesday night were disappointed to find nothing but darkness.

Cheri Lindsey and her family drove from Wareham to visit La Salette, but had to head back home upon learning the lights wouldn’t be turned on.

“We come every year,” Lindsey said. “It really gets you in the spirit.”

Taylor said he’s thankful that the damage wasn’t worse.

“It was a lot of debris and a lot of broken wires,” he explained. “My men have been working very hard.”

La Salette’s Festival of Lights is open from 5-9 p.m. daily through New Year’s Day.