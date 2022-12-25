ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A more than half-century old tradition continued in Attleboro Sunday.

The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette held its 70th Christmas Festival of Lights, which is made up of over 400,000 lights.

“We have come here for the last 15 years,” said Newport resident Marvin Argueta, who was visiting the light show with his daughter, Naomi.

“I’m very happy I’m spending time with my family on Christmas,” said Naomi.

The theme of this year’s Christmas Illumination was “Jesus Christ – The Living Light.”

Visiting the light show is free, but donations are accepted.

The lights will be on every night until New Year’s Day. They are illuminated from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To read more about the shrine or for information on holiday Mass times you can visit La Salette’s website.