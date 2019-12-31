Killer Inside: Netflix releases Aaron Hernandez documentary trailer

Former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez sits in court during his murder trial Thursday, March 5, 2015, in Fall River, Mass. Hernandez is charged with killing semiprofessional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

(WPRI) — The life and death of former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez is the subject of a new documentary due out early next month.

Netflix recently released a chilling trailer for “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.”

In a tweet, the streaming service asked, “How can someone who had everything throw it all away?”

Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez. From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away? January 15, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tak2JAwXj5 — Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2019

Aaron Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd when he killed himself in prison. The suicide came just days after he was acquitted in a double murder in Boston.

“Killer Inside” debuts on Netflix on January 15.