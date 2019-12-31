Killer Inside: Netflix releases Aaron Hernandez documentary trailer

(WPRI) — The life and death of former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez is the subject of a new documentary due out early next month.
Netflix recently released a chilling trailer for “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.”
In a tweet, the streaming service asked, “How can someone who had everything throw it all away?”
Aaron Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd when he killed himself in prison. The suicide came just days after he was acquitted in a double murder in Boston.
“Killer Inside” debuts on Netflix on January 15.