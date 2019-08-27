Kennedy: Senate run would be about ‘a new generation’

NEWTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Democratic Congressman Joe Kennedy III said Tuesday he will campaign on “new ideas and a new approach” if he decides to mount a U.S. Senate primary challenge against incumbent Ed Markey.

In his first public appearance since word leaked that he was considering a Senate run, Kennedy insisted to reporters he has not made up his mind. Yet he often sounded like a candidate, even saying at one point, “That’s what this campaign is going to be about.”

Describing the 73-year-old Markey as “a good man,” Kennedy suggested President Trump is a key reason he is contemplating a move that would deeply divide Massachusetts Democrats. However, the 38-year-old lawmaker also emphasized “fissures and fractures” in the country “that were broken long before [Trump] was able to win an election.”

“If we are solely focused on what Trump does, and not healing those wounds and making our country stronger, then shame on us,” Kennedy said outside the firehouse in Newton, where he lives. “And I think that is the challenge for a new generation.”

Pressed by a reporter, however, Kennedy demurred at the suggestion that Markey and his fellow Baby Boomers are “a failed generation.”

“You look at some of the leaders that we have across this country and they’re strong leaders of our country, from Speaker Pelosi to Senator Warren,” he said. “This isn’t an issue about age.”

Markey’s campaign has been frantically trying to tamp down the unexpected threat from the Bay State’s most powerful political dynasty. On Tuesday, the senator’s advisers released a list of 116 state lawmakers who have endorsed his re-election, including the House and Senate leaders.

“I am humbled to have the support of so many friends and colleagues across Massachusetts for re-election, and I pledge to fight for them and all communities in the Commonwealth every day,” Markey said in a statement.

In Bristol County, which is partly in Kennedy’s 4th Congressional District, a majority of Democratic representatives are backing the incumbent. But only two of the five local state senators supported Markey — which may in part reflect that two of them, Paul Feeney and Becca Rausch, have their eyes on Kennedy’s House seat if he jumps in.

The Kennedy team has already drawn blood: Markey was forced to get rid of senior adviser Paul Tencher, a veteran operative from Rhode Island, after Tencher retweeted a Twitter message mocking the Kennedy family’s mental health challenges. (Tencher has said the retweet was unintended.)

There has already been some backlash against Kennedy for his flirtation with a Senate campaign. Longtime Boston Globe political columnist Scot Lehigh savaged him in an article Tuesday under the headline, “Prince Joseph Kennedy wants what’s properly his.”

Kennedy’s remarks Tuesday matched lofty aspirations with limited details. He offered no policy specifics and declined to enunciate any specific critiques of why Democratic voters should abandon Markey, who’s been in Congress for 43 years.

“This is about standing up to Donald Trump every single day, but it’s also about addressing the failures and fissures and the way that our government, our society, has been broken, long before Donald Trump got into office,” he said. “And that’s going to require I believe a different approach and new ideas in order to tackle that.”

Kennedy gave no timeline for when he will make a final announcement. “It depends on me getting comfortable with the decision one way or the other, and I don’t intend to prolong that any longer than is necessary,” he said.

Kennedy will make another public appearance on Wednesday. His office said he plans to visit Worcester Technical High School — a stop outside his own 4th District, in a vote-rich city that would matter for a statewide election.

Meanwhile, another Senate hopeful tried his best Tuesday to be heard over the Kennedy furor. The campaign of New Bedford native Steve Pemberton announced he would be available to take questions right after Kennedy outside the same Newton firehouse where the congressman met the press.

