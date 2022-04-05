NEW BEDFORD, R.I. (WPRI) — New Bedford police arrested a juvenile on gun charges over the weekend.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Field Street after getting an alert from ShotSpotter, the department’s automated gunshot monitoring system.

Witnesses reported hearing five gunshots and spotting three young men running from Rural Cemetery toward Grape Street, according to police.

Police said they later found the boy and he tried to run off, but they were able to apprehend him. A revolver and eight live .22LR rounds were found in his pocket.

The juvenile was charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.