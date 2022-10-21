RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The search continues for a 16-year-old Raynham girl who was reported missing earlier this week.

Colleen Weaver was last seen around 1 a.m. Tuesday near her home at Orchard and King streets.

The community gathered outside the First Congregational Church Friday evening to pray for Weaver’s safe return.

Kristen Weaver, Colleen’s mother, thanked everyone for the outpouring of support her family has received.

“I know this town is tightknit,” she said. “But just to be reminded of it is overwhelming.”

Dozens in Raynham tonight taking part in a vigil for missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. According to police Weaver went missing in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Detective Lue Pacheco of Raynham police telling the public, to share any and all tips. (Photos are of Weaver) pic.twitter.com/j5O9Lnp4mD — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) October 21, 2022

Kristen described her daughter as a “spitfire” and a “sweetheart” who cares immensely for others.

“She’s our little social injustice warrior,” she explained. “Anytime anything is going on with anybody, she is the first one right there sticking up for the little guy.”

Investigators believe Colleen left on her own accord, though it’s still unclear why.

“I’ve been glued to my phone and my computer for the last three days,” Kristen said. “I’m constantly checking for updates … I keep checking social media hoping I come across something that will lead us to her.”

Regardless of Colleen’s reasoning, her family is praying she will come back soon.

“Just come home,” Kristen begged her daughter. “Call us, we will come get you wherever you are no questions asked.”

Weaver has red-pink hair, stands five feet tall and may be wearing glasses. Investigators aren’t sure what she was wearing when she left.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts or has any information regarding her disappearance is urged to contact the Raynham Police Department at (508) 824-2717.