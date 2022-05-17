TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The woman accused of attacking a Morton Hospital employee unprovoked last year has been deemed competent for trial, a judge decided Tuesday.

Victoria Disharoon, 28, of Taunton, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after she reportedly stabbed the 44-year-old employee outside the hospital last September.

The victim told police she was on break when a woman she didn’t know, later identified as Disharoon, came up behind her, pulled her pony tail and punched her several times in the back.

The employee added that she felt like she was being stuck with something when she was being punched, and later discovered she had puncture wounds on her neck and shoulders.

At the time of her arrest, police said Disharoon had a small pocket knife on her that was missing a handle.

The judge ordered Disharoon to undergo a psychological evaluation after her family claimed she has a history of mental health issues.

Disharoon is due in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 22 in Taunton District Court.