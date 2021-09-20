Judge tosses 8 wire and tax fraud counts in Jasiel Correia case

BOSTON (WPRI) — In the latest twist in the corruption case against former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, a federal judge on Monday said he will issue a judgment of acquittal on eight of the 21 counts in which Correia was convicted by a jury earlier this year.

The ruling came during what was scheduled to be Correia’s sentencing hearing, four months after his conviction in May.

But prior to the sentencing, Judge Douglas Woodlock took up a motion to acquit that Correia filed over the summer.

After hours of dense arguments, Woodlock said prosecutors did not prove a key requirement for the federal wire fraud crime: that interstate wire communications were used.

Prosecutors scrambled to print out banking documents during a lunch break, showing that Correia cashed checks from investors in his tech app SnoOwl in Massachusetts, which were then processed by Rhode Island-based Citizens Bank.

But such details of the back-end interstate processing of the checks were not presented during the three-week trial before a jury earlier this year.

“There’s no such testimony here,” Woodlock said, referring to the record from the trial.

He tossed out six wire fraud charges related to checks given to Correia from David Cabeceiras, Mark Eisenberg, Victor Martinez and Stephen Miller.

All four men had invested in SnoOwl, believing their money was being used to develop the app. But prosecutors said Correia spent the money to fund a lavish lifestyle for himself and his then-girlfriend.

Woodlock also said he would acquit Correia on two counts of filing false tax returns from 2015. Two other tax-related counts are yet to be ruled on.

The judge declined to reverse the jury’s verdicts on a series of extortion and conspiracy charges, where Correia was found guilty of extorting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to open shops in Fall River.

Because this is an instance of a judge overturning part of a jury’s verdict, the government can appeal the decision to the U.S. 1st Circuit Court of Appeals. Prosecutors cannot appeal when a jury votes to acquit a defendant.

On Correia's motion for a new trial, Woodlock says he does NOT plan to grant him a new trial on the "core of this case," which he describes as "the use of his position to obtain, extort … money and a system of bribery in the city of Fall River." — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) September 20, 2021

Prosecutors had asked for 11 years out of a maximum of 20 in prison, while Correia asked for three years in the case. It’s unclear what the effect of the new acquittals will have on the final sentence.

The hearing is ongoing.

Correia filed additional letters of support to the court today, including a lengthy and emotional one from his younger sister Alexandra. This is just part of it — she describes him supporting her through a sexual assault in college pic.twitter.com/DS8LoQgNVI — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) September 20, 2021

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Tim White contributed to this report