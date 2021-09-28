Judge tosses 2 additional tax fraud counts in Jasiel Correia case

BOSTON (WPRI) — It was a week ago when former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia learned he’d be spending the next six years behind bars for his acts of corruption before, and during, his time in office.

On Monday, a federal judge threw out two more counts of conviction, both having to do with the IRS tax fraud counts he was convicted on, according to court documents.

The latest acquittals have to do with 2014 and 2016 tax returns. Judge Douglas Woodlock was going back and forth with the prosecution over these returns last week before handing down the sentence, but took them under advisement and only made his ruling on them Monday.

The judge has now tossed out 10 of the 21 counts a jury convicted Correia on back in May. This latest ruling will not change his time in federal prison.

As part of Monday’s ruling, Judge Woodlock also set a restitution amount of more than $300,000 to pay back Correia’s SnoOwl investors he scammed.

The judge also ordered him to forfeit more than $500,000 in assets.

Correia is scheduled to report for sentencing on Dec. 3, roughly a week before his 30th birthday.