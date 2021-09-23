Judge orders psych evaluation for woman charged with stabbing hospital employee

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman suspected of stabbing a Morton Hospital worker for no apparent reason faced a judge on Thursday.

Victoria Disharoon, 28, of Taunton, was arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the attack outside the hospital on Tuesday.

She was ordered held without bail and sent to an area hospital for a psychological evaluation. The judge also ordered Disharoon to have no contact with the victim and stay away from Morton Hospital.

In court, Disharoon’s family said she’s been dealing with mental health issues for years.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, told police she was on break around 1:15 p.m. when a woman she didn’t know came up to her unprovoked, pulled her ponytail and punched her several times in the back. She said she felt like she was being stuck with something when she was punched, and she was later found to have puncture wounds on her neck and shoulders.

The woman was treated in the emergency room and ended up finishing her shift, according to the hospital.

Later that day, Disharoon was arrested in Raynham. Police said they seized a small pocket knife blade that was missing a handle, which they believe was used in the stabbing.

Nurses at the hospital said they’ve been asking for more lighting and security out of fear for their safety.

“The evening shift parks to the furthest area to the back. We already raised that concern because it happened last September,” Jacqueline Fitts said. ” It obviously gets dark early. We have a lot of people that have to park far away to get to the doors.”