New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Judge: Destroy massage parlor video of Patriots owner

SE Mass

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks the turf ahead of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the New England Patriots in Landover, Md. The Patriots say team owner Robert Kraft’s family is pledging $1 million to local grassroots organizations to promote social justice. The team says the money will be distributed over the next 10 months in $100,000 monthly donations to recipients chosen in collaboration with Patriots players. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, FIle)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has ordered the destruction of video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for massage parlor sex.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that the judge on Friday ruled that the videos of Kraft and other customers must be wiped from existence, because the Jupiter police surveillance was deemed unlawful.

Kraft’s attorneys had argued that the billionaire feared the tapes of him in the nude would be publicized on the internet.

A misdemeanor solicitation charge against Kraft was dropped in September after an appeals court ruled that video evidence couldn’t be used in the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

THE BIG GAME: Yianni Kourakis and Rosie Langello preview Super Bowl LV | Complete Coverage »

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community