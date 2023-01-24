SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s the end of an era for two high school football teams as their 90-year Thanksgiving Day rivalry is officially called off.

John Robidoux, superintendent of Swansea Public Schools, told 12 News Tuesday that Joseph Case High School will not play Somerset Berkley Regional High School this Thanksgiving.

“We decided that it is time to create a new tradition and play a team that is closer in divisional play for our athletes,” Robidoux said in a statement.

From now on, the superintendent said Division VII Joseph Case will play against Divsion VIII Atlantis Charter School co-op team.

Robidoux said the new rivalry makes more sense and “provides an opportunity for all athletes involved to have a competitive game and to establish ties with a community that allows us to build a new tradition.”

The superintendent said Joseph Case and Somerset Berkley “have decided to part ways in an amicable fashion.”

“It was apparent, many years ago, that the inequity that is created by playing a team four divisions apart creates an atmosphere that is not conducive to high school athletics,” Robidoux explained.

Robidoux said Joseph Case has only won two rivalry games against Somerset Berkley over the last two decades, with the Division III team winning the other 18.

Not everyone is on board with the decision, however.

An online petition urging both schools to reconsider the decision to end the long-standing tradition has more than 1,400 signatures.

“Thanksgiving Day football in Massachusetts has never been about records or divisions,” the petition reads. “It is a community event and it is important to preserve it.”