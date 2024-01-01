NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell was ceremoniously sworn back into office on New Year’s Day for yet another four-year term.

This will be Mitchell’s 6th term as the Whaling City’s mayor. He was first elected back in 2011 and won his fourth election in November with roughly 64% of the vote.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey administered the oath of office to Mitchell Monday evening.

“I can’t think of a better way to begin the new year than to be here,” Healey said.

Mitchell addressed a number of topics in his inaugural speech, including the COVID-19 pandemic that began just months after he won his 5th term in office.

“When we last held this ceremony four years ago, the world looked different,” Mitchell said. “No one could have guessed then that the vague reports of a vile outbreak in Asia would distant alarms of the first pandemic in a century.”

He also discussed his plans for his 6th term, including addressing climate change and building trust between the community and public officials.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for trust to be built,” he said. “We want to capitalize on that opportunity to continue to build good schools here, make our neighborhoods safe and continue to become more economically competitive.”

Mitchell wasn’t the only one to take the oath of office. Other newly-elected city officials were also sworn in, including New Bedford City Council President Linda Morad.

“In this new year, let us all pledge to work together in cooperation,” Morad said. “Let us move New Bedford forward and reap the success.”

Healey is expected to visit Fall River Tuesday to administer the oath of office to Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan, who was elected to his 2nd term last fall.