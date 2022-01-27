Johnston man accused of breaking into Rehoboth school

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Johnston man was arrested Thursday in connection with a breaking and entering investigation in Rehoboth.

Police said Ryan Bouffard, 36, broke into Anawan Elementary School and stole several photos of the inside of the building.

Bouffard later posted those photos to a social media account using an alias, according to police.

Police have charged Bouffard vandalism and breaking and entering.

Bouffard’s motive for obtaining those photos remains unclear at this time. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Friday.

