Jasiel Correia’s former chief of staff requests jury trial

Genoveva Andrade, left, leaves court in June after a judge refused to accept a plea deal that would’ve left her with no jail time.

BOSTON (WPRI) — Genoveva Andrade, the ex-chief of staff to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, appears to be heading for trial.

In a new filing in Boston federal court Thursday, Andrade and prosecutors jointly asked a judge to set a trial date, noting that “no definitive alternative resolution of this matter has been reached.”

Andrade had previously pleaded guilty to six crimes as a named co-conspirator in the corruption case against her former boss. But U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock earlier this year refused to accept her negotiated plea deal because it included no prison time.

The prosecution and defense could have negotiated a new deal. But in Thursday’s filing, both sides asked for a trial to begin around December 6, depending on the court’s availability.

Andrade is charged with six total counts including extortion, conspiracy, bribery and making false statements. She’s accused of helping Correia in his scheme to shake down marijuana vendors for bribes in exchange for his approval of their proposed pot shops.

Correia, the primary target in the corruption case, was convicted by a jury last month of 21 counts including extortion, conspiracy and filing false tax returns. But he was acquitted of taking a kickback bribe from Andrade, a charge that Andrade had admitted to in her guilty plea.

Andrade did not take the stand during Correia’s trial.