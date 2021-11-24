Jasiel Correia won’t report to prison until the new year

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was convicted by a jury on 21 counts in May.

BOSTON (WPRI) — Jasiel Correia will be home for the holidays.

Judge Douglas Woodlock on Wednesday granted the former Fall River mayor’s request to delay his prison start date, which was originally set for Dec. 3. Correia is now ordered to report to prison for his six-year sentence at noon on Jan. 10, according to a new filing in Boston federal court.

Correia had asked the court to delay his surrender date until Jan. 3, citing a need to help out at his wife’s family restaurant during the holidays.

In his five-page decision granting the delay, Woodlock noted that he has not yet considered Correia’s motion for a stay of his sentence until after his appeal. The appeal of Correia’s conviction in the First Circuit Court of Appeals will get underway soon, with Correia’s first brief due Dec. 27.

Woodlock said he also may want to take into account evidence introduced in the upcoming trial of Correia’s former chief of staff, Genoveva Andrade, when he decides whether to grant Correia’s stay of sentence. Andrade’s trial is set to begin Dec. 6.

“In addition, as a practical matter, orderly classification and assignment of the Defendant Correia to a facility designated by the Bureau of Prisons in the midst of the year-end holidays will be less challenging if a brief further continuance is afforded during which the Defendant Correia can meanwhile be productively engaged in demanding work at his family’s restaurant business during the holiday season,” Woodlock wrote.

Correia stands convicted of 11 counts of fraud, extortion and conspiracy following his trial earlier this year, where the jury found that he defrauded investors in his tech app SnoOwl and shook down marijuana vendors for bribes while he was mayor.

The jury convicted him of 21 total counts, but Woodlock later tossed out 10 counts based on technicalities in the law, a decision that he said did not affect the length of his sentence.

Correia is still required to pay restitution to the victims in the dismissed counts.

The prosecution originally planned to appeal Woodlock’s decision to dismiss the counts, but dropped that appeal earlier this week.

Correia was mayor of Fall River from 2016 to 2020.