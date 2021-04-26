Opening statements underway in trial of former Fall River mayor

BOSTON (WPRI) — Prosecuting attorneys and the defense team of former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia will lay out their opening arguments in federal court on Monday.

Correia, 29, faces two dozen counts including extortion, bribery, wire fraud, filing false tax returns and conspiracy.

The alleged crimes date back to 2013 (two years before Correia was elected) and continued well into his tenure as mayor.

Prosecutors say he extorted marijuana companies for bribes, defrauded investors in an app he created, and lied to the IRS.

Correia has maintained his innocence since his initial arrest back in 2018.

Correia is one of about two dozen people inside the actual courtroom due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Opening statements now underway in the Jasiel Correia trial, where he faces 24 counts of fraud, extortion and bribery before and during his time as Fall River mayor



"This is a case about lying, cheating, stealing and shakedowns," Asst US Attorney Zachary Hafer tells the jury — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) April 26, 2021

Prosecutor listing off some of the places Correia allegedly spent money given to him by investors in his app SnoOwl: Tiffany, Burberry, Lululemon, Neiman Marcus, Mercedes, the Chatham Bars Inn



He even took his girlfriend on a helicopter tour of the Newport mansions, Hafer says — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) April 26, 2021

Check back for updates as the trial continues.