Opening statements underway in trial of former Fall River mayor

BOSTON (WPRI) — Prosecuting attorneys and the defense team of former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia will lay out their opening arguments in federal court on Monday.

Correia, 29, faces two dozen counts including extortion, bribery, wire fraud, filing false tax returns and conspiracy.

The alleged crimes date back to 2013 (two years before Correia was elected) and continued well into his tenure as mayor.

Prosecutors say he extorted marijuana companies for bribes, defrauded investors in an app he created, and lied to the IRS.

Correia has maintained his innocence since his initial arrest back in 2018.

Correia is one of about two dozen people inside the actual courtroom due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Check back for updates as the trial continues.

