Jury asks 2nd question as deliberations continue in Correia corruption trial

BOSTON (WPRI) — The jury in the trial of former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia returned to federal court on Friday to resume deliberations.

Jurors are considering 24 criminal counts against Correia including fraud, extortion, bribery, and filing false tax returns.

About 45 minutes into the day, the jury submitted a second question to the judge.

The jury began deliberating Tuesday morning and asked their first question Thursday afternoon, seeking clarification about an extortion charge.

Correia, 29, is accused of committing crimes before and during his time as mayor, which include stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from investors in his startup company and accepting bribes from prospective marijuana business owners.

Correia pleaded not guilty to the charges and outright denied taking any bribes. His defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, said that while his client may have made mistakes in how he spent investors’ money, there was no fraudulent intent.

