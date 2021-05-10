Closing arguments set to begin in Jasiel Correia trial

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia enters court earlier this week for his federal trial.

BOSTON (WPRI) — The trial of former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia could soon be in the hands of the jury.

Closing arguments are set to begin Monday morning at the Federal Courthouse in Boston.

Opening statements were two weeks ago and in nine days of testimony, jurors heard from 36 witnesses. Only three of them took the stand for the defense and none were Correia himself.

12 News reached out to defense attorney Kevin Reddington to ask why he didn’t call Correia to the stand, but he declined to comment.

On Thursday, after the prosecution rested its case, Reddington tried to cast doubt on the prosecution’s witnesses through those he called to the stand.

Witnesses ranged from Correia’s college friends to investors in his tech app SnoOwl to marijuana vendors he allegedly extorted as mayor.

The jury also heard from Correia’s ex-girlfriend, who prosecutors say was the recipient of gifts and travel that Correia paid for with stolen funds.

Correia is accused of defrauding those SnoOwl investors, spending their money on a “lavish lifestyle” including strip clubs, casinos, designer clothes, and a Mercedes Benz.

The jury will take all they’ve heard and will begin deciding Correia’s fate after closing arguments — a verdict current Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan says will help the city.

“I’m glad there’s closing arguments on Monday. This has been something that has hung over the city for a long time,” he said. “It’s going to come to a resolution next week and hopefully the city can move on to more positive things.”

Correia is facing more than two dozen federal charges related to fraud, extortion and bribery. He has pleaded not guilty to all of those charges.