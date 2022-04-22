FALL RIVER, Mass (WPRI) — After being granted several delays over the past few months, disgraced former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is headed to federal prison Friday.

Stay with 12 News and WPRI.com for updates throughout the day.

Correia was sentenced to six years in prison last fall after he was found guilty of extorting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to open shops in his city.

He was convicted by a jury of 21 of the 24 counts he faced, but 10 of those counts would later be tossed out by a judge due to technicalities.

Correia is in the process of appealing his conviction, but those arguments have not yet been scheduled.

He was initially supposed to report to prison on Dec. 3, but in what almost became a routine occurrence, Correia’s surrender date was pushed back seven times for various reasons, which drew criticism from the public.

Earlier this week, a federal appeals court denied his request for an additional delay.

Correia on Friday is expectd to make his way from Fall River to Berlin, New Hampshire. The medium-security prison houses nearly 800 inmates.

Once there, Correia will be required to wake up at 6 a.m. and report to his designated job assignment. He’ll also be responsible for keeping his cell clean.

Correia was initially arrested back in 2018 for wire fraud, and a year later was charged with extortion. It was then Correia ended his reelection bid and current Mayor Paul Coogan took over the city’s top seat.

Coogan told 12 News he hopes the saga will be laid to rest once Correia is behind bars.

“A crime doesn’t pay. There’s no reason to run a government like that,” Coogan said. “The government should be about helping people, that’s it. The whole thing. Everything we do should be about helping other people. As long we stick to the mission we’ll be fine.”