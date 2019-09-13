With Correia holding firm, council set to hold 5 p.m. news conference

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A deadline is looming in Fall River.

City council has set a 5 p.m. deadline for embattled Mayor Jasiel Correia to temporarily step down from his office amid his federal indictment on extortion charges.

City Council President Cliff Ponte has called a news conference for 5 p.m. Friday at Fall River Government Center to discuss what happens once the deadline is reached.

The mayor is refusing to leave office, and asserts that he’ll continue to serve the city. He also maintains the council doesn’t have the authority to remove him from office.

The city council voted 8-to-1 earlier this week to remove the mayor after he was arrested a week ago on federal charges that he extorted money from marijuana businesses.

Lawyers for Correia met with a federal judge Friday morning at U.S. District Court in Boston for a bail review hearing. Correia wasn’t present for the hearing. Afterward, prosecutors and the defense agreed to lift a no-contact ban for Correia for several people tied to the ongoing case.

Correia, 27, is free on $25,000 bond. He’s pleaded not guilty to the extortion charges. He is also facing federal fraud charges related to money he accepted from investors for a mobile app startup.

Correia’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, spoke to reporters outside District Court in Boston after the hearing, saying the mayor maintains his innocence. “He’s entitled to a trial. Looking forward to a trial,” Reddington said. “He’s done a great job for the City of Fall River. He’s a strong individual. You have to admire him; he gets up every morning and does his job.”

Thursday, Correia postponed a $125-a-ticket political fundraiser at Battleship Cove.