Jackknifed tractor-trailer slows traffic in I-195 in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Traffic was backed up for miles Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-195 East in Swansea.

The crash took place just before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Exit 10, according to Mass. State Police.

At last check, the right lane of the highway was still closed, causing travel delays in the area.

State police said they arrived on scene to find the truck in the wooded area beside I-195.

Two cranes were called in to lift the tractor-trailer back onto the roadway.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was injured in the crash.

