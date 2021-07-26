Jackknifed tractor-trailer slows traffic in I-195 in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Traffic was backed up for miles Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-195 East in Swansea.

The crash took place just before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Exit 10, according to Mass. State Police.

At last check, the right lane of the highway was still closed, causing travel delays in the area.

Traffics at a standstill by exit 10 heading to Somerset after what appears to be an 18 wheeler off the side of the road. Tune into @wpri12 tonight for the latest details pic.twitter.com/5GJQu1gRBd — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) July 26, 2021

State police said they arrived on scene to find the truck in the wooded area beside I-195.

Two cranes were called in to lift the tractor-trailer back onto the roadway.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was injured in the crash.