WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Dighton man suspected of leaking highly classified military documents is expected to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Jack Teixeira, 21, is charged with unauthorized transmission of defense materials and unauthorized retention and removal of classified documents.

The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman had his detention hearing postponed last week, but now a judge will decide whether he should remain behind bars while awaiting trial.

In court documents released late Wednesday, prosecutors say releasing Teixeira would be a “grave threat to the U.S. national security” and his “troubling history raises serious concerns about what he would do if released into the community.”

Investigators say they are still trying to figure out whether he still has any physical or digital copies of classified documents, including files that have not been publicly released.

Photos released of Texeira’s bedrooms at both his mother’s and father’s homes show an arsenal of weapons found by investigators.

“Although the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms seized a number of weapons from the Defendant’s primary residence, his father’s weapons were not seized. And it is his father’s home to which the Defendant is asking to be released,” court documents read.

Court documents also reveal that Teixeira made comments about weapons in 2018 while a sophomore at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, which got him suspended.

Additionally, investigators say he used his government computer last summer to search for recent mass shootings.

Prosecutors say that when the leak of the documents began to surface, Teixeira took steps to destroy the evidence. He allegedly told others online to “delete all messages” and “if anyone comes looking don’t tell them s***.”

Authorities who searched a dumpster at his home say they found a smashed tablet, laptop and Xbox gaming console.

All of this comes after the U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday the suspension of two commanders in the 102nd intelligence wing — the unit Teixeira served in

Teixeira was granted top secret security clearance in 2021. The FBI says in order to receive that, he would’ve had to have signed a non-disclosure agreement that spells out that the unauthorized sharing of protected information could result in criminal charges.

His current job title is cyber defense operations journeyman, which allowed him the top secret security clearance.