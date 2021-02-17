‘It’s dirt’: Ash Wednesday will look a little different this year

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The season of lent begins Wednesday for Christians around the world.

Ash Wednesday, a day of repentance for Christians, is typically marked with ashes in the sign of a cross on the forehead. This year, the pandemic is changing how that will work.

The Vatican’s guidance for Ash Wednesday during a pandemic actually aligns with what the Vatican and many European countries always do — sprinkling the ashes on the head instead of making the sign of the cross on the forehead.

This year, the priest will say the prayer he usually says to each person, at the alter first, then will wear a mask when administering them in silence, to a parishioner also wearing a mask.

At an Episcopal church in Barrington, the Reverend has instead pre-packaged business cards with crosses made of ashes on the back as a way of giving them out, without much contact.

“Sundays are more important, Sundays you’re receiving Jesus and the Eucharist,” Fr. Jay Mello at St. Joseph’s Church Fall River said. “Today we are literally giving you dirt, and I wondered why people got so excited about dirt. I mean it’s a great reminder, it’s a great sacrament and it’s a great tradition. But we are giving you dirt.”

“It’s dirt.” I just interviewed Fr. Jay Mello at St. Joseph’s Church Fall River who is reminding everyone this isn’t a holy day of obligation. Sprinkling ashes on head, he said, is more in line with Jesus’s message of humility than when placed on forehead for all to see. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/uV0hscWYRK — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) February 17, 2021

In Lincoln, there’s expected to still be a drive-thru Ash Wednesday service Wednesday morning outside the Chapel Street Congregational Church. Another option for those trying to stay safe while marking the holy day.

“Ash Wednesday, Jesus tells us do not perform righteous deeds so that they might be seen by others. And I think to myself, it always struck me as odd that that’s the gospel every Ash Wednesday and here we are putting something on our forehead to tell everybody, ‘I went to church today,'” Mello said. “So this year, I think it’s a better reminder that no one’s going to know. Just us and the Lord.”