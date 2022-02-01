‘It’s decades of memories that are gone’: Community helps Attleboro family rebuild after devastating fire

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The community is rallying behind an Attleboro family who recently lost everything in a fire.

Victor Rodriguez, the general manager of Altitude Trampoline Park, has known the Brown family for years, and three of them currently work for him as managers.

“They’re going to have to start over,” Rodriguez said.

Two of those managers were working the night their James Street home went up in flames. Rodriguez said what happened after they found out speaks to their character.

Rodriguez said they were more concerned for their guests than they were about their home.

Thankfully, everyone who was home at the time escaped safely, including the family’s dog. But the home has been deemed a total loss, and Rodriguez said the family now has to start from scratch.

“It’s decades of memories that are gone,” he said.

In an effort to help the Brown family, Rodriguez created a GoFundMe page to help them “rise from the ashes.” In a matter of days, dozens of people donated more than $17,000.

“This was the first time I’ve ever done it and it brought me to tears, just because of how amazing people have been,” Rodriguez said of the fundraising platform.

The family is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross and have been staying at a nearby hotel.

While they’re still searching for a new place to live, Rodriguez said they’re grateful for all of the support they’ve received from the community.

Rodriguez said anyone who wants to drop off donations for the family can do so at Altitude during normal business hours.