‘It was very apocalyptic’: Rookie firefighter helps neighbors escape burning home during major snowstorm

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Fall River were faced with one of their toughest battles yet Saturday night, when an apartment building went up in flames as a major snowstorm pummeled Southern New England.

But interim Fire Chief Roger St. Martin tells 12 News things would’ve been a lot worse if it wasn’t for the rookie firefighter who lived next door.

St. Martin said as firefighters struggled to get to the Irving Street home, 23-year-old Brandon Norbut instinctively ran next door to help his neighbors escape.

“My girlfriend said she smelled something burning and she heard the alarms going off next door,” Norbut recalled. “We looked out the window … and we could see smoke coming from the third floor.”

“I was in my sweatpants,” he continued. “When I got there, the first-floor occupant was on the stairs. She told me there was a fire upstairs … I had seen the third-floor occupant in his apartment from my window initially, so I knew he was still up there.”

(Courtesy: Robert Forand)

That’s when Norbut said his training kicked in. Despite having no gear and it being his first real fire, Norbut ran into the burning building and helped the man to safety.

St. Martin described the entire ordeal as “complete chaos.”

“It was an uphill battle from the start,” he said. “Besides two feel of snow, besides the whiteout conditions, besides the 40-60 mph winds that night … was the fact that there were cars parked on both sides of the street, which made access very difficult.”

To make matters worse, St. Martin said their arrival was hindered by a disabled and abandoned tow truck, as well as a plow truck that had become stuck on a neighboring street.

The entire apartment building was reduced to rubble by the time firefighters were able to get the flames under control.

“There were embers about the size of my fist blowing over my head,” St. Martin recalled. “It was very apocalyptic, I guess you could say.”

St. Martin tells 12 News Saturday was his first day on the job, and he feels terrible for the 11 residents who once lived there.

None of the residents were injured, however, three firefighters suffered hand, neck and knee injuries. St. Martin said all of them are expected to recover.

12 News has also learned that one of the residents of that apartment building is currently in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital, but not because of the fire.

Emily Daddona was on her way home from work on Jan. 23 when she was hit by a drunk driver, according to her family.

The 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital immediately following the crash, where she has been unresponsive ever since.

In a statement to 12 News, Daddona’s family described her as “the kindest person you will ever meet.”

Emily Daddona (Courtesy: Jamie Gibson)

“When Emily enters a room, there is instantly a feeling of happiness,” the statement reads. “She just has that natural gift to make everyone smile.”

Daddona lost everything in the fire, and her family is asking everyone for “extra prayers, positive vibes and well wishes.”

“She has people from all over reaching out saying how they knew her and what she meant to them,” the statement continues. “It’s all the same, Emily’s selflessness, her hard work and vibrant personality [is what] everyone latched onto. She truly cared about peoples’ overall happiness.”

One of Daddona’s friends set up a GoFundMe page on her behalf to help cover her medical expenses. The goal has since been raised “as there are multiple damaging expenses on the table to consider.”

As of Monday night, approximately 500 people have donated more than $25,000 to Daddona and her family.