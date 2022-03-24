ATTLEBORO, Mass (WPRI) — A Providence man accused of stealing a van from Boston Children’s Hospital Wednesday afternoon will remain behind bars for now.

Andre Biggs, 32, was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Attleboro District Court.

The judge set Biggs’ bail at $25,000, though he admitted he wouldn’t be able to post it.

Police said Biggs stole the unattended van from the hospital and led Massachusetts State Police troopers on a high-speed pursuit down I-95.

The chase ended in Mansfield when Biggs abandoned the van in a dirt driveway on West Street, likely because the road was closed off due to construction.

Police said troopers found Biggs in the process of hiding under a truck parked nearby.

Biggs is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and reckless operation, among other traffic violations.

Jennifer Tomasian said Biggs parked the stolen van in her driveway.

“Of all the driveways, it was just our luck,” Tomasian said. “I had no idea what was going on. I didn’t even notice the van he stole was in our driveway until after the fact.”

Tomasian watched as troopers swarmed her driveway with their guns drawn.

“It was an intense situation,” she recalled. “We don’t see things like that in this area often.”

Biggs is currently on probation in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.