Investigators return to site of deadly New Bedford plane crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators are working to figure out what caused a small plane to crash Monday afternoon, taking the life of its pilot.

Paul Vidal, 74, of Westport, died after the Cessna 150 came down nose-first in Rural Cemetery around 3:30 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the crash happened shortly after Vidal took off from New Bedford Regional Airport. Several eyewitnesses captured the plane flying low on video, and some said they could hear it throttling before it came down.

Police remained at the cemetery throughout the night to guard the crash site. On Tuesday, members of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division were seen walking the scene and surveying the area with a drone.

Vidal was the only person onboard during the crash. He had been a licensed pilot since 2001 and his wife Carol Ann told Eyewitness News that flying was one of his favorite hobbies, among many.

“He enjoyed everything,” she said. “He loved astronomy, he loved flying, he just got involved in everything. We had a good life, just… it’s over… pick up the pieces. It’s hard. He’s not coming home.”

Carol Ann Vidal said her husband told her if there was ever an emergency during a flight, he would seek to cause minimal damage.

“He crashed in the graveyard to avoid houses,” she said. “I remember him saying that he’d always do that. If he had to come down, to not hurt anybody. He was a good pilot.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also investigating the crash alongside MassDOT and New Bedford police. A representative from the NTSB said she expects they’ll provide an update sometime on Tuesday.

