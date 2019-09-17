Investigators piecing together 2 deadly incidents on I-95

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are trying to determine if two deadly incidents along I-95 Monday are connected in any way.

State police said the incidents happened within minutes of each other about seven miles apart – one in Attleboro and the other in North Attleboro, near the Attleboro line.

Police said they received the first call around 9:45 p.m. for a pedestrian down in the roadway on I-95 South at Exit 1 in Attleboro.

State Police Spokesman Dave Procopio said Tuesday Attleboro EMS responded to the scene and found a 50-year-old man dead with severe injuries which Procopio said were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Procopio said police did not find any disabled or unattended vehicles nearby and are working to find the vehicle involved.

About 15 minutes after being called to the first incident, police were called to I-95 North near Exit 5 in North Attleboro for reports of another crash.

In this incident, Procopio said a 19-year-old Attleboro man lost control of his Toyota RAV 4, veered off the left edge of the road, then over-corrected, slid across all four lanes and went off the right side of the road. Procopio said the vehicle then rolled over into a wooded area.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene, Procopio said.

Police did not release the name of either victim.