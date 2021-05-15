Investigators identify victim of deadly New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has identified the man shot and killed Friday night in New Bedford.
Around 6:45 p.m., police were called for a shots fired incident outside the Richdale Food Market on Brock Avenue.
When first responder arrived on the scene, they found a man, later identified as Joseph Pauline, 32, of New Bedford, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Pauline was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The shooting remains under investigation by Homicide Unit prosecutors, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and New Bedford Police Department.