Man, 38, shot and killed in North Attleboro apartment

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North Attleboro Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Officers responded to an apartment on High Street around 4 p.m. for a reported shooting incident, the DA’s office said.

When officers arrived, the DA’s office said they found the victim, a 38-year-old North Attleboro man, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and the DA’s office would not say whether anyone was in custody.

