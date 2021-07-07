Man, 66, shot and killed inside Seekonk apartment

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk police say they’re investigating their first murder in years after a man was fatally shot inside an apartment building.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of possible gunshots at Greenbrier Village Apartments on Forsythe Circle and arrived to find Joseph Housley suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Housley, 66, of Seekonk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seekonk police say no arrests have been made thus far. Investigators were seen going door-to-door Wednesday as they continue to search for answers.

Farhan Hashmi, who moved to the complex with his family about eight months ago, said there was a large police presence when he arrived home around 11 p.m. Wednesday and detectives asked whether he had seen or heard anything suspicious.

“This morning, I was totally shocked about somebody got shot,” Hashmi said. “It makes me concerned because I have young kids, 5 years old and a 3 1/2-year-old.”

“My first reason was moving into this neighborhood was safety and security,” he added.

The investigation crossed the border into neighboring Rehoboth, where Housley was linked to an address through a public record. Investigators from the DA’s office, Rehoboth and Massachusetts State Police were seen by 12 News going in and out of the home.