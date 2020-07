DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a body was found in Dartmouth early Tuesday morning.

Dartmouth police confirm the body was found somewhere off Horseneck Road. They said Massachusetts State Police are involved with the investigation but could not comment further.

Eyewitness News saw police blocking off Russells Mill Road in the area of Tannery Lane.

