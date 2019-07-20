Instruments, equipment stolen from Portuguese band in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Priceless instruments and equipment were stolen from a Portuguese band in Fall River.

Saint Cecilia Philharmonic Band is asking the community to keep an eye out for the instruments that were stolen.

In the meantime, the band is borrowing some instruments from other groups and are doing anything they can to make sure their shows go on.

“This equipment that’s missing has taken many years to accumulate.” said Peter Camara, the conductor of Saint Cecilia Philharmonic Band.

Camara said everything from a drum set to other instruments, accessories and even the sound system, were taken out of the band’s locked trailer overnight Saturday July 13 into Sunday July 14.

The trailer was in the parking lot behind the band’s headquarters packed and ready for a morning performance.

“This is huge. We’re doing our best to recover.” said Camara.

Trumpet player Toby Monte added, “For any community group the toughest thing is to replace capital investments like instruments.”

Not everything that was taken is easy to put a dollar amount on.

A box that was full of the group’s sheet music was also stolen.

Hours have been put into making the folders again.

Camara said, “It may not mean much to folks, but there’s no value amount you can put on all this work and all this.”

The band has performances scheduled throughout the summer. They don’t know when they’ll be able to get their own instruments.

“The show must go on … We get knocked down, but we’re not staying down. We’re coming back up.” said Camara.

Fall River Police are investigating the theft.

To help raise money for new instruments, the band is hosting a fundraiser on August 10.